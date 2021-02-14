California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,460 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Altice USA worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

