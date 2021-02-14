First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

