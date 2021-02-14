$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx also reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE MPLX opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

