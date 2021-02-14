Creative Planning Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in OneMain by 22,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1,575.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 196,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.