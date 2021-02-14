Reviewing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and New Age Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.29 billion 7.69 $1.49 billion $1.92 37.74 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, indicating that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 17.17% 18.67% 7.95% New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Copper and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 6 2 0 0 1.25 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $42.64, indicating a potential downside of 41.15%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Copper beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

