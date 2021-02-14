Head-To-Head Analysis: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retail Value and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43% Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.43 $46.75 million $2.46 7.02 Rafael $4.91 million 102.22 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Rafael.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats Rafael on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

