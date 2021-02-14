Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $173.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $138.43 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

