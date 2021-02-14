Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $257.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.47. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $245,465,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

