BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $387.91 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

