BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

