BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $319.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $322.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

