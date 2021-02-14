BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

