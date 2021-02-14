Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head-To-Head Review

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.60 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -8.89 Canaan $204.35 million 10.00 N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canaan beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

