California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,141 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

