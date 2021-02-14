California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

