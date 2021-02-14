Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 702 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,282,240 shares of company stock valued at $78,530,148. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

