Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

CHEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CHEK opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.