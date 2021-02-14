Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,293,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

