AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

