Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Expands By 138.7%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the January 14th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.