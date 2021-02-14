Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

