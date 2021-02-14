Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $133.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

