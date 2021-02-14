Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after buying an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 658,900 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

