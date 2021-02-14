Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

