Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,808,845 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $259,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.