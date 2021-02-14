Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.