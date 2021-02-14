PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

