US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USFD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.89 on Friday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

