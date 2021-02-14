SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Get SharpSpring alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHSP opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SharpSpring (SHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.