ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

