ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.