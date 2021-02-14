Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

