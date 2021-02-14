Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

