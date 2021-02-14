Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

