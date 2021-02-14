Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 79 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

