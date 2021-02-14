The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSR. Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

