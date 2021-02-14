First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

