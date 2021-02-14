First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,100 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

