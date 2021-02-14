First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 53,690 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Five Below stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

