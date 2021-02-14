Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.23 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

