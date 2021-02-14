LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enphase Energy and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 41.79 $161.15 million $0.67 308.22 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 6 12 0 2.58 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus price target of $169.47, indicating a potential downside of 17.94%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly to the homeowners and the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. In addition, it offers online and in-person training resources for solar and storage installers, and Enphase system owners through its Enphase University. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

