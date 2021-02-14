JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.29. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

