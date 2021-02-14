TD Securities Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $9.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AETUF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.72.

AETUF stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

