$0.96 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

