AE Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

