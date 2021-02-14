AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $153.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

