AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $237.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

