AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,877 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

