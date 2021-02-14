AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.