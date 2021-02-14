Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.88

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.88 and last traded at $247.80, with a volume of 23679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

