Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,292,383 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.48 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

